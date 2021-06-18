WATCH: This 10-storey building erected in just over a day

BEIJING: In a surprising incident, a construction firm erected a 10-storey apartment building in just over a day in Changsha, China.

According to the details, Broad Group, a Chinese enterprise, created a splash on the internet by building a 10-storey residential building in just 28 hours and 45 minutes.

The container-sized pre-fabricated units were built in advance in a factory and then they were then taken to the building site and stacked on top of one another, bolted into place and made into a fully constructed building. Finally, power and water connections are added, CNN reported.

Sharing the video on YouTube, China’s Broad Group wrote, “Standard container size, low-cost transportation worldwide. Extremely simple onsite installation.”

The group says it was an “extremely simple onsite installation” — “just tighten bolts and connect water and electricity”.

Comments

comments