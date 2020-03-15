Four-Storey building tilts in Karachi, residents evacuated

KARACHI: A four-storey building in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area tilted on Sunday night creating panic among the residents, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the storey residential building developed cracks and tilted to one side in Kausar Niazi Colony area of North Nazimabad.

Police, Rangers and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the area and helped people evacuate from the tilted building.

Read More: Six-story building collapses in Karachi’s Ranchore Line

Last year on December 30, a six-floor dilapidated building collapsed in Soomra Gali, Ranchore Line, Karachi.

As per details, a six-floor building, having 19 flats tilted had downed earlier in the day. Getting notice of the matter, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials had reached the area and had sealed the building.

Luckily the residents were shifted from the building before it collapsed over the empty godown situated into its surroundings.

