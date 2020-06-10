15 hazardous buildings may fall anytime in Lyari, warns SBCA

KARAC HI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Wednesday warned that at least 15 hazardous buildings may fall anytime in Karachi’s Lyari, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the SBCA’s technical committee has declared at least 46 buildings dangerous in the town due to their dilapidated basic structures.

Of these 46 building, 15 may collapse anytime, said the authorities. These buildings are 10 to 25 years old and located in different areas of Lyari.

The authorities said that there were over 1,000 residential flats in the buildings declared as dangerous in the town.

Earlier today, the death toll had climbed to 22 after another dead body had been recovered from the debris of the building collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari.

The rescue activities were underway at the site. The body had been pulled out in late Wednesday night, the rescue sources had said.

The five-storey building had collapsed in Kalri area of Lyari on Sunday night leaving its residents stuck under the debris. The site of the incident had seen rescue and relief efforts pick up pace as the morning sun rose, many residents were still under the rubble and fears of the numbers of those dead and injured in the incident still loom large.

