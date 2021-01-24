Zulfi Bukhari announces to launch ‘Brand Pakistan’ programme

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to promote tourism in the country, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas and Tourism Zulfi Bukhari on Sunday announced to launch ‘Brand Pakistan’ programme, ARY News reported.

Talking to the Nepali climbers who had set a record by scaling Pakistan’s K2, the world’s second-highest mountain in the winter season, Zulfi Bukhari said that the government will provide every possible facility to the mountaineers.

He maintained that they were taking measures to further improve the mountaineering and tourism industry in the country. Bukhari Said that they will portray a soft image of Pakistan to the world through tourism.

He further said that the comprehensive roadmap pertaining to promote the tourism sector will be presented before the National Coordination Committee meeting next month.

Earlier on December 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the promotion of the tourism sector was the top priority of the government.

He had said this while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad after witnessing an agreement signing between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and World Bank for ECO Tourism.

The government would expand road networks to boost tourism, PM Imran had said, adding that unplanned tourism had badly affected tourist spots.

