Bull chases firefighters trying to douse wildfire in California

In an unforeseen situation, a bull was seen chasing a group of firefighters. The incident took place while they were trying to douse the wildfire in California.

The team of firefighters was working to clear the access to the Lake Fire after a fire broke out near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest. While they were at it a bull approached.

Sharing the snippet of the incident on Twitter, Ventura County Fire wrote, “#LakeFire; Ferdinand the Bull wasn’t clowning around when he chased FF’s down the road. Crews were clearing the road so the engines could get to a clearing when they were chased out. Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day.”

While the situation may seem like the animal raging towards them, some believed that it may not have been so. It was stated that the bull may have been terrified of the fire because of which it was running away from it. With the firefighters in front of it, it may have seemed like it was charging towards them with some kind of vengeance.

Needless to say, the netizens were at the edge of their seat while watching the video. Some of them were terrified as well with the animal chasing the firefighters. They hoped that they were ok and thanked them for their service and keeping them safe.

