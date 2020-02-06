WATCH: Bull sends man flying in air during festival   

In a horrifying moment captured on camera, a man was sent flying in the air by a bull after he was trying to overrun the animal during a Spanish festival.

He, was, however, lucky enough to survive the wrath of the bull as other participants of the event tried to divert the attention of the furious animal as he was dragged away from the scene.

The 56-year-old man, who is not named, is shown in the video hanging in the air with the support of a metal railing along with other participants as the bull tries to find its target.

The furious animal is seen being dodged by a man before it tries to drag people down the railing but failed in its bid.

However, suddenly, this old man jumps on the animal’s path and try to overrun it in his failed bid that cost him dearly.

The bull then spears him in the head as he lies defenceless on the ground – while spectators rush in to try and save him and distract the animal.

But they scatter as the bull turns to charge at them and it gores the victim again before stamping on his head.

More than a dozen locals eventually managed to carry the man to safety after the bull is lured away down the street.

The man suffered serious brain and lung injuries at the time of the attack but is now said to be in stable condition.

The video posted on social media has garnered criticism from netizens with many demanding to ban the game, which is still legal in Spain.

