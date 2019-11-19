Bull-run continues at Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with the bullish trend as the KSE-100 index closed at 38,564 points with a positive change of 152 points, ARY News reported.

A total of 246,093,860 shares were traded compared to the trade of 268,794,550 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 11.67 billion compared to Rs 12.66 billion during last trading day.

Total 377 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 173 recorded gain and 178 sustained losses whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, Asian shares are mixed as investors remain cautious over prospects for an agreement in trade talks between the United States and China.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged 0.1% lower to 23,384.14. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 6,745.60. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.4% to 2,152.25. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.8% to 26,898.58, while the Shanghai Composite index was at 2,921.65, up 0.4%.

Comments

comments