Bull-run continues at Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed a bullish trend as the KSE-100 index gained 80 points to close at 35,358 points, ARY News reported.

A total of 308,484,510 shares were traded compared to the trade of 207,782,700 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.678 billion compared to Rs 8.480 billion during last trading day.

In total 370 companies transacted shares in the Pakistan Stock Exchange market on Tuesday, out of which 194 witnessed gains and 153 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

Gold rates fall

Gold rates in the domestic market fell by Rs300 to Rs87,500 per tola on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal decreased by Rs204 to Rs75,017.

Meanwhile, gold also fell in the global market as optimism over U.S.-China trade ties and fading fears of a recession buoyed European stocks, deflecting investors’ interest from the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,502.21 per ounce at 1211 GMT, while U.S. gold futures was down 0.5% to $1,504.

