Bull-run continues at Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed a bullish trend on the last working day with a positive change of 219 points, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 Index closed today at 35978.16 points as compared to 35758.52 points on the last working day.

The total turnover was 210,573,470 as compared to 265,966,053 on the last working day with World Call Telecom having the highest turnover of 21,461,500.

Total 370 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 206 recorded gain and 144 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

On the other hand, gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs550 to Rs86,700 per tola on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal fell by Rs472 to Rs74,331.

Meanwhile, gold rates in the global market also inched lower today and we’re on track for their biggest weekly decline in 2-1/2 years as a stronger dollar weighed, while optimism around U.S.-China trade talks dented bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,465.97 per ounce at 1101 GMT, poised for its biggest weekly drop – about 3% – since May 2017. On Thursday, prices fell to their lowest since Oct. 1 at $1,460.75.

U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,466.90.

