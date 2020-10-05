WATCH: Bull throws man into air after he hits him with stick

In a shocking incident, a charged bull threw a man into the air after he hit him with a stick in Haryana, India.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a CCTV footage of the incident that went viral on social media, a bull can be seen standing on the side of a narrow path when an old man walked past and then he smacked the animal on the backside with the stick a few times.

To this, the bull became furious and lifted the man up in the air with its horns and threw him to the ground, Mail Online reported.

The bull then walks away while two people who were sitting on some steps nearby go over to help the man.

Comments

comments