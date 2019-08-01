Bullet recovered from female passenger’s luggage at Multan airport

MULTAN: Airports Security Force (ASF) personnel have recovered a pistol’s bullet from the luggage of a female passenger at Multan International Airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The woman has said to the security officials that the bullet was mistakenly left in her luggage, said ASF sources.

However, the woman was allowed to leave the airport after completion of legal procedures.

Earlier on July 11, Airport Security Force (ASF) had foiled a bid of smuggling drugs abroad from the Islamabad airport.

As per details, officials of the ASF recovered 824 grams of drugs from a passenger from a Doha-bound flight.

The arrested man was identified as Inayatullah, a resident of Hangu. The drugs were concealed in the green tea, the passenger was carrying with him, the officials said.

The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation into the matter by the ASF officials.

