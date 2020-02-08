Bullets seized from passenger at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Saturday seized a pistol, 21 bullets from an Abu Dhabi-bound flyer’s luggage at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to ASF, the man, identified as Hassan Mehmood was travelling to Abu-Dhabi by Pakistan International Airlines’ flight PK-263. The bullets were recovered from his bag during checking at the airport.

Subsequently, he was escorted to an ASF control room where he was quizzed about the possession of the bullets.

The passenger, who was travelling to Abu Dhabi, told the officials that the bullets were mistakenly placed in his luggage. He tendered a written apology, after which he was allowed to board his flight.

Earlier on Jan 13, the Airport Security Force (ASF) recovered seven 9mm pistol’s bullets from a woman at Lahore International airport.

According to the Lahore airport sources, the woman was travelling to Jeddah by Pakistan International Airlines’ flight PK-3737. The bullets were recovered from her bag, she was carrying, at the ASF counter, when she was boarding.

The woman in her initial statement said mistakenly she took a bag of her brother instead of her while leaving from home to the Lahore airport. She further added her brother is having a license of the weapon, of which bullets were recovered from her luggage.

Comments

comments