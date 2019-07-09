Bullies have to be treated with patience, not engaged with: Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Super 30 recently opened up about the tough patch in his life.

The 45-year-old was asked during an interview with Hindustan Times how he manages to maintain silence considering Kangana Ranaut keeps taking digs at him. He replied “I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment.”

The actor added that this circus [with Kangana Ranaut] has been going on for six years and he doesn’t have a legal case directly with the ‘lady’.

Roshan shifted the release date of his film Super 30 earlier this year because it was clashing with Ranaut’s Judgemental Hai Kya which is scheduled to release on July 26. It was reported that the Krish actor wanted to save himself from the trauma but the Queen actor termed it as a ‘sob story’.

“Also, being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws, I become the aggressor. If I withdraw from a film-clash that I know has been pre designed, then I become a weakling penning a sob story. I have learned to not get affected by either,” he said.

His next release will hit theatres on July 11.

Comments

comments