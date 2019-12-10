Bullish trend continues at Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI: Sx, ARY News reported.

Total 93 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 61 recorded gain and 30 sustained losses whereas the share price of 2 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the global stock markets fell for a second day on Tuesday, as caution over a Dec. 15 deadline for the next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports weakened risk appetite and limited outsized market moves.

Following their counterparts in Asia, European shares fell for again, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.4% at 0814 GMT. Germany’s DAX fell 0.64% to its lowest in a week.

Read More: Pakistan Stock Exchange sustains bullish momentum

The MSCI All-Country World Index, which tracks shares across 47 countries, was down 0.1%.

Market uncertainty before the tariff deadline was reinforced by comments from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Monday, who said President Donald Trump did not want to implement tariffs but did want to see “movement” from China.

Comments

comments