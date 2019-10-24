Bullish trend continues at Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE-100 Index closed at 33762.48 points with a positive change of 322 points.

Total 353 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 214 recorded gain and 115 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday gained 240.73 points and closed at 33439.

A total of 116,944,630 shares were traded compared to the trade of 83,612,250 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.590 billion compared to Rs 3.188 billion during last trading day.

Meanwhile, Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs100 to Rs87,000 per tola on Thursday.

Rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal fell by Rs87 to Rs74,411.

Meanwhile, gold in the global market held in a narrow range today as investors eyed a European Central Bank meeting to gauge its stance on monetary policy, while platinum was perched above $900 an ounce after jumping as much as 3% in the previous session.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,490.16 per ounce as of 1057 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,492.70.

