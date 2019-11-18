Bullish trend continues at Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday continued with bullish trend as the KSE-100 index closed at 38,411 points with a positive change of 827 points, ARY News reported.

A total of 268,794,550 shares were traded compared to the trade of 369,038,836 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 12.66 billion compared to Rs 9.587 billion during last trading day.

Total 390 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 278 recorded gain and 93 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

On the other hand, most Southeast Asian stock markets inched lower on Monday, with the Philippines leading declines, as investors laid off heavy bets amid political unrest in Hong Kong and a lack of concrete signs of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade negotiations.

Doubts about the trade talks emerged early last week, although optimism gradually returned as U.S. officials sounded more positive. Neither side, however, provided concrete details about headway in their trade talks.

