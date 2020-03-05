KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 39382 points with a positive change of 475 points, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 index closed at a positive note on the fourth consecutive day of the ongoing week.

In the last trading week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) mostly witnessed bearish trend throughout and had lost 2,265 points.

The stocks expert say due to outbreak of coronavirus in several countries of the world and detection of two of the cases in Pakistan was shaking the confidence of the traders.

Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Thursday, tracking a surge on Wall Street as robust U.S. economic data, more policy stimulus and Joe Biden’s strong showing in the Democratic primary contests boosted sentiment.

Services sector activity in the United States jumped to a one-year high in February, data showed, and the House of Representatives passed a $8.3 billion emergency spending to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

“The prospect of the Fed starting a global easing cycle… and ramped up U.S. fiscal firepower to fight COVID-19 were catalysts for equity markets to front-run economic relief”, Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist at Mizuho Bank, said in a note.

