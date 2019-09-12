Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange continues to witness bullish trend as KSE-100 index gained 591 points to close at 31,546 points, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The benchmark 100 index gained 487 points on Wednesday and closed at 30954 points.

On the other hand, the rupee recorded a marginal gain of 10 paisa against the dollar in the open market on Thursday.

According to dealers, the local currency appreciated by 10 paisa to clock in at Rs156.40 against the greenback as compared with yesterday’s Rs156.50.

The Gold prices increased by Rs600 to Rs88,100 per tola in the local market on Thursday.

The rate of 10 grams gold saw an increase of Rs514 and was traded at Rs75,531.

