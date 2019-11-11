Bull-run continues at PSX as 100 index touches 36,803

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues to witness a bullish trend on the 8th consecutive day as the KSE-100 index gained 825 points to close 36,803, ARY News reported on Monday.

A total of 210,573,470 shares were traded compared to the trade of 181,945,210 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.78 billion.

Total 355 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 277 recorded gain and 60 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, shares around the globe fell on Monday, buffeted by escalating violence in Hong Kong that pushed Asian stocks to their worst day since August and stoked demand for the safe-haven yen and gold.

In the 24th straight week of pro-democracy unrest, Hong Kong police shot and wounded a protester as the Chinese-ruled territory saw rare working-hours violence.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 47 countries, slipped 0.2%, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index .HSI falling 2.6% and leading losses across Asia.

TRADE WAR

Investors were also focused on the U.S-China trade talks.

After a bout of optimism last week over prospects that Washington and Beijing could reach an initial deal to alleviate their 18-month old dispute, doubts gnawed at markets again.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said talks had moved more slowly than he would have liked. He said reports that the United States was willing to lift tariffs were incorrect, adding that Beijing wanted a deal more than he did.

