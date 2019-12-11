Bullish trend in PSX as 100-index touches 40,801 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued a bullish trend on Wednesday as the KSE-100 index gained 138 points, ARY News reported.

The index is currently trading at 40,801 points. The market is seems to be stablizing as the investors are getting trust to invest in the PSX due to positive policies of the Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf government.

Earlier, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Hafeez Shaikh had said Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is one of the best stock markets across the globe.

Addressing Pakistan Innovative Finance Forum, organized by Asian Development Bank in Islamabad, Dr Hafeez Shaikh had said confidence of the world is being restored in the Pakistani economy.

”The economy of the country has been put in the right direction introducing effective reforms.”

Hafeez Shaikh said PSX expanding its volume as the investors are gaining back their confidence due to the positive policies of the present government.

