Bullish trend witnessed as PSX gains 295 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend as the KSE-100 index closed at 35,653 points as compared to 35,358 on the last trading day, with a positive change of 295 points, ARY News reported.

A total of 298,062,496 shares were traded compared to the trade of 308,484,510 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 10.529 billion compared to Rs 8.678 billion during last trading day.

Total 379 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 248 recorded gain and 115 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

Gold rates fall

Gold rates in the local market slightly fell by Rs250 to Rs87,250 per tola.

The rate of 10 grams yellow metal decreased by Rs214 to Rs74,802

Meanwhile, gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, after falling over 1% in the previous session, as investors took a step back from riskier assets in the absence of concrete developments on the U.S.-China trade front.

Spot gold XAU=rose 0.1% to $1,485.73 per ounce at 0500 GMT. On Tuesday, prices registered their biggest one-day percentage drop since late-September, at 1.7% due to a stronger dollar and higher bond yields.

U.S. gold futures GCv1were up 0.2% at $1,487.40.

