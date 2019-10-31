Bullish trend witnessed as PSX gains 442 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,203.68 points as compared to 33,761.41 points on the last working day, with a positive change of 442.27 points, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Total 355 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 235 recorded gain and 101 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

Gold Prices Increase

Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs300 per tola and traded at Rs87,850 in the local market.

Rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal increased by Rs257 to 74,317.

In the international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $07 and was traded at $1506 against the closing of $1502 on the last trading day.

Currency Rates

The price of 1 USD to PKR buying is Rs155.40 and selling of US Dollar is Rs155.70. British Pound (GBP) to PKR buying is Rs200.50 and selling is Rs201.50. Euro to PKR buying is Rs173.50 and selling is Rs174.50.

Saudi Riyal to PKR buying is Rs41.30 and selling is Rs41.45. UAE Dirham buying is Rs42.30 and selling is Rs42.45.

