Buner: Two die, around 30 trapped under debris in landslide

BUNER: Around 30 people said to be trapped under debris after landsliding in Marble Darang in Bampukha, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Heavy boulders leave at least two dead and five others injured in the incident, district administration Buner said in a statement.

The relief efforts are underway to retrieve the people trapped under the rubble, district officials said.

Two injured have been sent to Peshawar for medical attendance, deputy commissioner said.

An emergency has been declared at District Headquarters Hospital Duggar, the DC added.

In January, heavy snowfall and torrential rains triggered a series of landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan blocking Gilgit-Skardu road for all kind of traffic near Basho Valley.

Hundreds of vehicles, including passenger coaches, trucks, containers and private cars, were stuck up on both sides of the highway.

Thousands of tourists and locals including women and children stranded following the closure of the highway in landslides.

It is to be mentioned here that earthquakes, rainfall and snowfall unsettle rocks, boulders and chunks of land in mountainous terrain, which result in landslides causing deaths, injuries as well as losses of property.

