Bureaucrats serving in Punjab for 10 years to be transferred

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to replace bureaucrats, who remain appointed in the province for the last 10 years, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

The move came after the appointment of Jawad Rafique Malik as Chief Secretary Punjab, who replaced Major (retired) Azam Suleman.

According to details, the services of the top government officials appointed in the province for 10 years will be handed over to the federal government.

The bureaucrats in the list included provincial secretaries Nabeel Awan, Sara Aslam, Masood Mukhtar, Ali Murtaza, Ameer Jan, Additional Chief Secretary Services and General Administration department Shaukat and Additional Chief Secretary Momin Agha.

According to sources, the officers were to be transferred from the Punjab province in 2018, however, it could not happen due to the pressure put up by them.

On March 10, a reshuffle was made in Punjab’s bureaucracy as the government posted officers on different positions.

Read More: PM Khan directs Punjab chief secretary, IGP not to succumb to any pressure

Asad Islam was given charge of senior members of Punjab’s Board of Revenue and Saqib Mannan appointed as a member of Coordination P&D. Muhammad Akhtar is appointed as member of Private Sector Development P&D and Dr Shoaib Akbar as Secretary Human Rights and Minority Affairs.

Muhammad Shehryar is given an additional charge of Secretary Services S&GAD, Tahir Khursheed as Additional Chief Secretary Infrastructure and Muhammad Ilyas as Additional Chief Secretary Services Economy.

