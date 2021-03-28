Burglar lands in prison after taking nap during robbery

A burglar’s decision to take a brief nap during a robbery landed him in prison after a household member caught him red-handed in a sleepy state and captured the entire episode on camera.

The incident reportedly took place on March 22 when a resident in the Phetchabun province in Thailand came across the sleeping robber in one of his bedrooms.

The burglar broke into a house to steal valuables and apparently decided to take a brief nap on one of the beds after getting tired only to be woken up later by the police who were called to the scene.

Police officer Jiam Prasert from the Wichian Buri district police station found the burglar. He screamed at the thief asking him to get up. He woke up dazed and confused while backup arrived and arrested him.

The burglar was identified as a 22-year-old man named Athit Kin Khunthud. He was apparently asking around the area to find a house to rob.

He came across the police officer’s house and broke into it. However, his exhaustion took the best of him and he went to sleep when he spotted a bedroom. His decision to take a nap clearly did not go down well.

In fact, the room he chose to take his siesta was the officer’s daughter and when the homeowner saw the air conditioner on full blast in her room, he was instantly suspicious.

He was charged with burglary and trespassing.

