WATCH: Burglar tied to street lamp for stealing bicycle, sneakers  

A suspected burglar was tied to a street lamp with plastic wrap after local residents caught him stealing a bicycle and a pair of sneakers from a house in Mexico.

According to the media reports, the thief was caught red-handed while breaking into a home in central Mexican state of Guanajuato on Sunday morning.

The burglar, Christopher Daniel Chayoga along with his accomplices entered into the house when its owners were not present there, Mail Online reported.

After stealing a bicycle and a pair of sneakers, the thieves were trying to escape from the scene when they were spotted by local residents.

The residents stated chasing the thieves and soon they arrested one of them. Neighbors caught Chayoga and a video of the citizen’s arrest showed him leaning against a wooden pole on a street corner with his entire body, minus his face, wrapped in plastic.

Tied to him was a sign proclaiming what he’d been caught for.

Chayoga was placed under the custody of the Public Ministry pending official charges. The other suspects are still on the run as of Monday.

