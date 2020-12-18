Burglars use blowtorch to break into houses before stealing Rs7mn vehicles

In a new trick, muggers used a blowtorch to break into two homes and stole vehicles worth over Rs7.2 million in England.

According to the details, the burglars used the blowtorch burn a hole through a uPVC front door to gain entry to a house in Tideswell, Derbyshire, where they stole vehicles worth over Rs7.1mn.

They took wallets and keys to a £25,000 Audi S1, as well as a £4,500 limited edition 2016 KTM 125 motorbike and a 2018 electric Devinci Ebike worth £4,000.

Kerrie West, from Tideswell, was woken at about 2am on Tuesday and spotted the pair loading some of the stolen items in the back of a van, Mail Online reported.

But before the family were able to confront the robbers, the duo managed to speed off with the expensive items.

Derbyshire Constabulary has confirmed officers were investigating the theft and said they believed it was linked to other break-ins in the area.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said, “At 3.15am on December 15, a house in Church Lane, Tideswell, was broken into.”

“The thieves took a wallet and a set of keys, which they used to steal the victim’s yellow Audi S1. They also took a motocross trail bike and an electric Devinci bike.”

The spokesperson said that they were linking the theft to a similar crime that took place in the village that morning. At 3.50am, two men broke into a house in Tithe Barn Close, the official added.

“They searched the house but didn’t steal anything. In both cases, a blow torch was used to break in through the door.”

The spokesperson said that this is an unusual crime and the victim’s were understandably left very upset, adding that they were investigating and have been speaking to villagers to gather CCTV from the area.

