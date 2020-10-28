Web Analytics
Burglars start using ‘Google Maps’ to rob houses

Hi-tech burglars have started using web mapping service, ‘Google Maps’ to rob houses in India.   

According to the details, the Karnataka police claimed to have arrested two suspects who used the web mapping service to loot a house in Belgavi. The police recovered a car and looted gold ornaments worth Rs 6.94 million from their possession.

Using Google Maps, the hi-tech burglars used to choose a house and later observed it for a few days. After obtaining complete information about the residents and their activates through the web service, the robbers chalked out their plan.

The arrested suspects were identified as Prasanth Karoshi and Avinash Adavakar.

The police have registered a case against the suspects and launched investigations into the robberies.

ARY NEWS URDU