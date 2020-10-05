Burglars break into house of COVID-19 patient

Four alleged burglars are on the run from both police and the health authorities after they unwittingly broke into a house of a COVID-19 patient in Frankston, Australia.

According to the details, four female thieves unknowingly broke into a COVID-19 positive person’s home and robbed cash and other valuables last week.

The victim was linked to The Butcher Club at Chadstone, a cluster which grew to 24 cases on Monday. On being informed, police and health authorities rushed to the house and launched a large-scale operation to apprehend the thieves.

Health authorities feared the burglars may have unknowingly contracted coronavirus and are now spreading it through the community.

Police believed the victim knew thieves but was declining to cooperate.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said contact tracers have their work cut out for them enough as is, 7News reported.

“Almost every single community case has complexities … that we never faced in the first wave,” he said on Monday.

The health officer said,“You can get individuals who are very infectious. And you can be unlucky with that interaction and that’s why the callout has been to everyone who was there at that time.”

