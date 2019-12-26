PML-N mulls registering burglary case against DG-FIA, Wajid Zia

LAHORE: The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) earlier on Thursday raided the secretariat offices of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), an act the party has decided to protest, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has announced to register a case of burglary against the current Director General FIA, Wajid Zia.

The political party claims that officials of the security institute barged into party premises without a search warrant.

Earlier in the day, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team raided the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) situated in Lahore’s Model Town to seize evidence in judge blackmailing case after FIA authorities summoned Ataullah Tarar at its Temple Road office for investigation.

The FIA team also attempted to make their way to the office of Hamza Shehbaz inside the PML-N central secretariat where employees resisted the officials and tried to hinder their entrance.

Ataullah Tarar, while talking to journalists, condemned the FIA raid on PML-N’s central secretariat. He claimed that the FIA team raided to seize record of Maryam Nawaz’s press conference.

He revealed that FIA officials seized a computer hard drive during the raid.

