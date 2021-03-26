Police detain suspects behind Karachi showroom’s armed robbery

KARACHI: The police in district east have Friday claimed to detain the suspects involved in an auto-showroom burglary last week wherein a whopping Rs2.2 million, cash among other things, were robbed from their kitty, ARY News reported.

The robbery had taken place on March 19 in a Gulistan e Johar car showroom whose perpetrators were caught in the CCTV in the act.

Police of Gulistan e Johar said they have recovered the stolen items, including six mobile phones and cash stash from the detained suspects as well while seized weapons in their custody, too.

The suspects, police say, are evidently caught in the footage as they rob the showroom, and noted they have been involved in various burglaries with the same modus operandi.

READ: Armed robbers deprive Karachi showroom of Rs2.2 million

Last Friday, it was reported that in a horrific breaking and entering incident, armed robbers allegedly committed a burglary amounting to about Rs2.2 million from a car showroom in the Gulistan e Johar area of the city’s east district.

According to the details, the alleged robbers are said to have deprived the showroom of Rs2.2 million in cash, six mobile phones, a 9mm pistol kept on the premises.

The police team has reached the scene to begin their probe. They have asked questions about the incident from showroom management, however, no signs of elusive suspected robbers have been reported so far.

Comments

comments