Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate 25 years of ‘Friends’

Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, lit up to celebrate iconic sitcom Friends 25th anniversary.

The show’s logo was illuminated on Dubai’s skyscraper on Sunday.

It premiered on September 22, 1994 and eventually ran for 236 episodes, ending in 2004.

The Dubai Fountain danced to the Friends theme song I’ll Be There For You mesmerizing the crowd which had gathered around in the loving memory of the sitcom.

Famous sofa from the Central Perk has been displayed at The Dubai Mall for passers-by to take pictures.

Earlier, the star cast from the show, who are known from their characters’ names more than their own till today, took to social media to pen down emotional posts and thanked fans for their unwavering support.

Moreover, die-hard fans trended #Friends25 on Twitter.

Comments

comments