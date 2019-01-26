One dead as bus carrying Umrah pilgrims overturns in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: At least one person died while 15 others suffered injuries when a bus flipped over after crashing into footpath in Chanda Qila area of Gujranwala on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials said the bus carrying Umrah pilgrims was en route to the Sialkot airport from Jaranwala when the accident occurred.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility. Their identities couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

Meanwhile, the Motorway police have closed various sections of motorways in the plains of Punjab where dense fog has reduced visibility to avoid any mishap.

According to a spokesperson for the Motorway police, the motorway M-2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura and M-4 from Multan to Khanewal have been closed for traffic due to dense fog. Fog has also affected visibility on the motorways in Sahiwal, Mian Channu and Gojra.

The Motorway police have advised people not to travel unnecessarily and turn on fog lights while travelling. They have been further instructed to contact the Motorway police at 130 to get updates about the foggy conditions.

