Bus driver threatened with hammer in Oklahoma over COVID-19 restrictions

OKLAHOMA CITY: Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who they say threatened a bus driver with hammer over COVID-19 social distancing rules designed to protect passengers.

The suspect was the 11th person who tried to get on a downtown bus. Last month, the public transit system imposed capacity limits on public buses as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

When the suspect was told he couldn’t get on the bus, he “pulled out a hammer and threatened to hit the bus driver,” Oklahoma City Police said.

Several passengers were able to get the suspect off of the bus near N.W. 23rd and Pennsylvania Ave. Police are looking for the suspect.

The WHO has advised social distancing to beat the coronavirus pandemic , which has claimed more than 100000 lives across the globe so far, while over 1600000 are hospitalised.

