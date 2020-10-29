WATCH: Bus driver hailed a hero for rescuing missing girl

A female bus driver is being hailed as a hero after she rescued a minor missing girl while believing in her motherly instincts.

According to details, the incident occurred in Ohio state of the United States (US), when a bus driver named Lakesha English spotted a missing 11-year-old along Route 4 in Fairfield.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Pandora Phipps was all alone at a nearby shopping center,” the bus driver said adding that she saw a tiny girl sitting over in the corner and realized that something wrong is happening.

“I gravitated straight towards her. I had a feeling in my soul that something wasn’t right,” English said adding that she approached the girl and asked as to how did she get there.

Pandora had been missing and was 4 miles from her Hamilton home.

She said her instincts told her to take care of Pandora and get her home. “Be careful. You can sit right there and get warm if you want to,” the female bus driver could be heard saying on surveillance video.

“I couldn’t imagine pulling away from that stop and not helping her. Anything could have happened to her. The wrong person could have approached her,” English said.

Read More: Bus driver pulls over to make heroic save, chases off mugger trying to rob old lady

“It warms my heart. It really does. I’m trying not to cry. I’ve been trying not to cry. I spoke with her mom last night. It really warms my heart, you know, and I would do it 10 times over again,” English said.

Pandora’s family said they are grateful for English’s help to rescue the missing girl as the driver is hailed a hero showing responsibility, which led to the rescue of a minor girl.

Comments

comments