Bus falls in gorge at Coastal Highway, leaves nine dead

GWADAR: At least nine people were killed and scores of others were injured when a passenger bus hurtled into a gorge on Gwadar to Karachi Coastal Highway in Lasbela district on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

The ill-fated bus was travelling from Ormara to Karachi when it fell into a gorge leaving nine passengers dead on the spot.

The rescue teams of the Levies, the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army rushed to the scene of the mishap after getting information about the accident.

The security personnel launched the rescue and relief operation and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the brakes of the vehicle were failed.

