Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics over use of harsh words

Bushra Ansari, drama critics

Veteran actor Bushra Ansari has apologised to drama critics over using harsh words after she found herself embroiled in a controversy.

A drama critic, Lubna Faryad aka Amma, who views Pakistani dramas through the lens of a woman watching television reviewed Ansari’s drama.

Following this, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress left a harsh comment but has now admitted that she overreacted.

Turning to Instagram, she explained herself and said that “Artists, writers, directors and producers are creative people who put a lot of heart and soul into their work. In a way, their project becomes like a child for them that they create with love for their audience.”

She went onto add that due to the amount of effort artists put into work, they tend to get hurt when someone ridicules their hardwork.

View this post on Instagram

A positive wave for all of us. #bekindtoall

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra) on

“I believe that everyone has a right to like or dislike our work but language is important,” she further said condoning the use of offensive language when speaking about someone.

“I realize that last week, I overreacted and wrote harsh words on Instagram. In a moment, I realized my mistake and deleted it but in the time of social media, it became a tamasha and sadly, spread like fire,” Ansari said.

View this post on Instagram

Zindigi zinda dili ka naam hay…

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra) on

The actress accepted that her words were too harsh and she did not handle her anger well. She clarified she has no hard feelings for the Munshi family or anyone and urged everyone on social media to choose their words carefully.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Seemi Raheel’s Instagram post shocks fans

Lifestyle

Johnny Depp says wife-beating claim made him ‘Quasimodo’

Lifestyle

‘Batman’ to get new spinoff police TV series

Lifestyle

TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s music video is out


ARY NEWS URDU