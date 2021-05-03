Bushra Ansari appeals supporters to pray for sister’s health recovery

Legendary actress Bushra Ansari has asked her supporters to pray for the health recovery of her critically sick sister, Sumbul Shahid, who has contracted novel coronavirus.

Bushra Ansari expressed her emotions in a message on Instagram, saying that she has never though about these days of stress about her sister Sumbul Shahid. She asked supporters to pray for the quick health recovery of her sister from the virus.

Alongside her message, she shared a photo while standing next to the top actress Mahira KHan, famour filmmaker and director Asim Raza, saying that the picture was taken a few days ago before suffering the stress of her ailing sister.

Many celebrities and supporters have responded to the appeal of Bushra Ansari and prayed for the recovery of Sumbul Shahid from COVID-19.

Sumbul Shahid was admitted to a local hospital and put on a ventilator after her health worsens after contracting coronavirus.

In a heartfelt message on April 28, Bushra Ansari had prayed for her sister to wake up as all family members are waiting for her to recover soon.

Ansari in another message had said on April 29 that her sister and mother are sick and it is so hard to see them in miserable condition.

