Pakistan’s legendary actress Bushra Ansari sent fans into nostalgia as she channeled her iconic character ‘Bijli’ in latest interview.

Appearing on ARY News’ show Har Lamha Purjosh, the veteran actress did ‘Bijli’ all over again. Asking host Waseem Badami’s questions, she said “I [electricity] only comes in rich people’s house because there is a ‘generator gap’ between the rich and poor now.”

She left the audience amazed with her hilarious take on load shedding.

بشری انصاری اپنے مشہور ترین کردار۔”بجلی” کے روپ میں۔۔!!! Posted by Waseem Badami on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

The legendary artist said that she is 200% sure PM Imran Khan is honest and not corrupt.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress went onto say that Maryam Nawaz is a “branded politician.” She said if Maryam and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will spend summers without a fan, they will understand the misery of the nation.

She predicted that if the whole Sindh will vote for Bilawal, he might become the prime minister of Pakistan.

Bushra Ansari shared that she couldn’t make it to Aurat March on Sunday because “I had my animated film’s dubbing. I am travelling abroad tomorrow so I had to fulfill my commitment.”

For her Women’s Day is a Humans Day because people talk about the rights of humans. “Women are humans and so are men and one should raise their voice if any human being is suppressed.”

The actress shared that is she would have made a poster, it would have said “Mera zindagi ka har ik faisla, meri marzi (Every decision of my life is my choice).” It covers everything from personal decisions be it marriage and children to those relating to education and employment, she adds.

She added that some of the slogans of the March could have been toned down or rephrased better because it’s not easy to make our nation understand things.

Comments

comments