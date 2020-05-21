Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Bushra Ansari shares some fond memories from her trips

Bushra Ansari, trips

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari, playwright and comedian took to social media recalling fond memories of her trips to different countries.

She shared throwback pictures from all around the world including India, Canada and UK on Instagram.

The actress reminisced her more than a decade old trip to India with her sister Asma Abbas during which they visited Mughal emperor Akbar’s tomb and the majestic Taj Mahal in Agra as well.

View this post on Instagram

Mohabbat ka Nissan.tajmahal.

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra) on

View this post on Instagram

Akbar ka maqbara..

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra) on

Ansari also shared a photo with her friend and biggest support in Toronto, Canada.

She celebrated her 64th birthday earlier this week with daughter Nariman Ansari and grandchildren at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Ali Zafar distributes ration among transgenders

Lifestyle

HBO Max grants fans’ wishes to see unreleased cut of ‘Justice…

Lifestyle

Julia Roberts, other stars hand over social-media spotlight to health experts

Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat wants you to pray for coronavirus affectees tonight


ARY NEWS URDU