Bushra Ansari shares some fond memories from her trips

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari, playwright and comedian took to social media recalling fond memories of her trips to different countries.

She shared throwback pictures from all around the world including India, Canada and UK on Instagram.

The actress reminisced her more than a decade old trip to India with her sister Asma Abbas during which they visited Mughal emperor Akbar’s tomb and the majestic Taj Mahal in Agra as well.

Ansari also shared a photo with her friend and biggest support in Toronto, Canada.

She celebrated her 64th birthday earlier this week with daughter Nariman Ansari and grandchildren at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

