‘Five generations together’: Bushra Ansari shares throwback photo

Legendary actress Bushra Ansari recently took to social media to share a throwback photo framing five generations together.

Taking to Instagram, the photo she shared with her fans features her late grandmother, mother, daughter and granddaughter.

“14 saal huye [its been 14 years]. My grand maa and we all took her to a studio for this great image..FIVE GENERATIONS TOGETHER..AND she left us almost 10 yrs ago..miss u grand maa,” she captioned the post.

Ansari celebrated her 64th birthday earlier this week with daughter Nariman Ansari and grandchildren at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

