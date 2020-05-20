Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Five generations together’: Bushra Ansari shares throwback photo

Bushra Ansari, throwback photo

Legendary actress Bushra Ansari recently took to social media to share a throwback photo framing five generations together.

Taking to Instagram, the photo she shared with her fans features her late grandmother, mother, daughter and granddaughter.

“14 saal huye [its been 14 years]. My grand maa and we all took her to a studio for this great image..FIVE GENERATIONS TOGETHER..AND she left us almost 10 yrs ago..miss u grand maa,” she captioned the post.

Ansari celebrated her 64th birthday earlier this week with daughter Nariman Ansari and grandchildren at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat wants you to pray for coronavirus affectees tonight

Lifestyle

Calvin Harris reveals doctors had to restart his heart in 2014

Lifestyle

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Humraah’ is set to release on Eid

Lifestyle

Oscars may be postponed due to coronavirus: report


ARY NEWS URDU