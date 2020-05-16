Bushra Ansari receives love, praises from Zara Noor Abbas

Popular actor Zara Noor Abbas penned down a heartfelt not for her aunt Bushra Ansari on her 64th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared throwback pictures of the legendary actress and said she is her godmother.

“This goes out to the most celebrated woman in our family. The one who is loved by so many and loves so many,” she wrote.

Zara went onto say “A lot of people know her for the work that she has done but a lot of them don’t know how she has touched so many lives with her beautiful presence and her absolutely positive energy that loves life and loves to celebrate all notions of it. I love you Khala.”

The Parey Hut Love star thanked Ansari for everything she has done for her. “You are my Godmother for everything that you think, do, want for me. Because that is even better than what I think for myself.”

“Happy Birthday to the Legendary woman who inspires me. Like amma. Like you. Like Chaar Chaand,” Zara concluded the note.

Ansari was quick to comment and said Zara makes her ‘prouder’ everyday. The duo will be seen in an upcoming drama serial together soon.

Comments

comments