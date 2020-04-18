Business activities to resume in Karachi from next week, announce traders

KARACHI: Soon after meeting a provincial government delegation, the leaders from trade organisations said that business activities would resume in the city in a limited manner from next week during coronavirus lockdown, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking to media, they said that the government’s team has agreed over resuming business in the city and shops of different sectors will operate on separate days.

“We were also offered relaxation in taxes, however, we deferred discussion on the matter as initially it is important to resume the business activities in the city,” they said.

The traders said that Sindh was the first province to impose lockdown in the country therefore, it should announce relaxation for business community on priority basis.

“We have asked them to allow opening of shops from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm during coronavirus lockdown,” they said while assuring complete implementation on the government-formulated SOPs.

Talking to media, the member of the government negotiation team, Education Minister Saeed Ghani lauded the traders for supporting government measures. “They have conveyed some suggestions and also agreed over to implement the SOPs devised from the government while running their businesses,” he said.

The minister said that initially 13 sectors have been listed for exemption and report on the matter would be tabled before the chief minister for approval.

