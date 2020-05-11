Business activities resume in Karachi after 50 days

KARACHI: Business activities in Sindh specially in Karachi on Monday have resumed after 50-day closure due to coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

Several shops in the city’s Light House Market were opened around 8:00 in the morning. According to a notification issued by Home department Sindh, the business activities will remain open from 8 to 4 in the city under the SOPs set by the provincial government.

Shopkeepers will be responsible to ensure social distancing between the customers during trading.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday had announced to open markets in the province from Monday (today).

The small markets and shops were allowed to reopen and given a list of preventive procedures that should be followed to limit the spread of the virus across the province.

Restaurants, hotels, marquees, marriage halls, cinemas and places of large gatherings, public processions, gatherings, congregations of all nature and organized sports events and concerts are still closed.

Meanwhile, the traders have appreciated the chief minister and received the announcement with claps and cheers during a meeting with him.

