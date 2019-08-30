Sindh Governor urges overseas business community to play role on Kashmir issue

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday appealed to the Overseas Business Community of Pakistan to play an effective role in stopping Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of businessmen which called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said the UN must fulfill expectations of innocent Kashmiri people and resolve the issue as per its resolutions, according to a statement.

The delegation of businessmen included Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Khalid Tawab, Noor-ur-Rehman, Abdul Majeed, Shaheen Sarwana and Saud Rehman.

It is pertinent to mention here that the whole nation observing Kashmir Hour today (Friday) to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

All people and traffic stood still as the national anthems were played.

The prime minister and chief ministers along with all the parliamentarians lead the nation by coming in front of their respective Secretariats and office buildings whereas the masses remained out of their offices, houses, markets and malls, and gather in the nearby streets all over the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who requested all Pakistanis to come out on Friday to send a message of solidarity, lead the rally outside the PM Secretariat.

