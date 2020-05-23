Business hours for markets increased to 10pm in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration on Saturday announced the extension of working hours of shopping malls and markets from 5pm to 10pm, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, all markets have been allowed to function till 10pm from Saturday (today) on account of the upcoming festival of Eid.

Earlier on May 21, the Punjab government announced to increase business hours of markets and shopping malls following the demand from the traders’ community ahead of Eid.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said all markets in the province will remain till 10:00 pm from Friday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 52,437 with 1743 cases reported during the last twenty-four hours nationwide.

Read More: Hotels, restaurants, cinemas in Punjab to open after Eid

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) 18730 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 20883 in Sindh, 7391 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3198 in Balochistan, 1457 in Islamabad, 607 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 171 in Azad Kashmir.

16,653 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 1101 with thirty-four deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

