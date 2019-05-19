Govt working on business infrastructure development agenda: Qureshi

KUWAIT CITY: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working on business infrastructure development agenda in the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

This he said while talking to a delegation of prominent Kuwaiti businessmen.

Qureshi said the government desires that the Kuwaiti companies should invest in Pakistan, assisting the government to accomplish this agenda.

The FM said several Kuwaiti companies have already been successfully doing business in Pakistan.

“The government has initiated economic diplomacy, and to this effect, all the embassies have been directed to apprise foreign investors on lucrative business opportunities in Pakistan “, he said.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi assured the delegation of the Kuwaiti business community that Pakistan is providing all possible facilities to foreign investors.

FM Qureshi had arrived in Kuwait on Saturday on a two-day official visit to hold talks with Kuwaiti leaders.

Talking to media persons before his departure at Islamabad airport, Qureshi had said he was carrying a special letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He had expressed the confidence that his visit will help further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

