ISLAMABAD: Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) gets Rs.578.8 billion of the primary allocation of Rs.675 billion for completion of ongoing projects and to kick start new ones, ARY News reported.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 percent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 percent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 percent.

The government has released an amount of Rs 22.9 billion for federal ministries, whereas Rs 22.91 billion for corporations and Rs 41.6 billion for special areas under its development program, according to Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The government has released Rs 217.4 billion for National Highway Authority (NHA) out of its total allocation of Rs 185.197 billion.

Rs 11.62 billion has been released for National Transmission and Despatch Company and Pakistan Electric Power Company for which an amount of Rs 33.365 billion was allocated under PSDP 2018-19.

Similarly, Rs 10.13 billion has been released for the Communication Division (other than NHA).

Railways Division and Aviation Divisions’ also received a major chunk from their allocated Rs. 40 billion

Other allocations go towards, Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Water Resource division, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs 12.346 billion and Rs 775.4 million released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs 0.802 billion for the current fiscal year.

Major portions of allocated amounts were also released for the Petroleum Division, Planning, Development and Reform Division, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, States and Frontier Region Division, National Food Security and Research Division, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs 25.856 billion, and Rs 16.3 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs17.534 billion.

