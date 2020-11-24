KARACHI: Shopkeepers, businesses continue to carry out their dealings later into the evening on Tuesday despite Sindh government orders yesterday to end all business activities by 6 pm amid the second wave of Covid-19, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, business centres and markets across Hyderi, Pakistan Chowk, Burns Road, Jama Cloth Market, and in the periphery remained blatantly open even after 7 pm while the new SOPs rolled out the other day direct 6 am to 6 pm timings

READ: Sindh traders oppose reduced shop timings, vow resistance

It may be noted that earlier today, the Sindh Tajir Ittehad Chairman Jameel Paracha rejected the Sindh government’s decision of allowing businesses and markets to open from 6 am to 6 pm.

He said in a statement that it is impossible for traders to implement the new reduced shop timings in any way. “While traders are already reeling from adverse impacts of the previous lockdown, efforts are being made to limit business activities once again,” he said.

Paracha warned that traders will put up resistance if police come to enforce the decision.

Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, said the decision to open shops at 6am is not viable and suggested that they be allowed to operate from 9am till 8pm.

